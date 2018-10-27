Latest in the Jordan School District boundary shake-up

JORDAN SCHOOL DISTRICT (ABC4 News) - Jordan School District has opened up Option C for parents and students to voice their opinion on the possible boundary change.

The growing district will be opening six new schools at the beginning of the next school year, and decided to reevaluate all of the boundaries in the district simultaneously. School Board Member Bryce Dunford explained that Option C is not the final option. He said, "We're not completely done, we're still listening, after all the surveys we're saying here's where we're at now, what do you think?"

Mother of three Kiersten Downey has led parents from across the district in opposing the initial proposals, saying they didn't make sense. But she feels the board has been receptive to parent involvement, saying that Dunford came to her and said, "here's what we have, how dos your area feel about it and how can we fix it, how can we make it work? and it was awesome."

She encourages members of the community to be involved in the process, "I think it matters, it does matter what happens with our kids and we do have a voice. I think that's one of my biggest lessons from this experience is that we do have a voice and sometimes we just don't use it."