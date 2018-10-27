Local News

Lab donates diagnostic testing to help with drug addiction

Posted: Oct 26, 2018 06:41 PM MDT

DRAPER (ABC4News) - Beechtree Diagnostics has partnered with the organization 10,000 Beds to provide free diagnostic testing for people recovering from drug addiction. 

The lab is the only in Utah of it's kind; they were one of the first to test for the drug Fentanyl and are the only to be currently testing for the drug Pink which recently killed two Park City teens

President of Beechtree Diagnostics Mike Murano said, "Beechtree diagnostics made a commitment to do the diagnostic testing for all 10,000 patients so that the cost doesn't get laid at the treatment center who is giving their services for free or the patient who would be stuck with a bill afterwards."

