Jordan School District educators start new year with new salaries

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (News4Utah) - For many teachers, the start of a new school year often brings unsettled nerves and anticipated long hours. But, for educators in the Jordan School District, it also brought a welcomed salary increase.

Jordan School District Board of Education President Janice Voorhies told City Journals in Sandy that she was thrilled to be able to give their teachers raises.

The raise included an $875 step increase and a $2,500 cost-of-living adjustment for every licensed employee.

Contrastingly, when Voorhies began her career with the Alpine School District back in 1969, she was one of the lowest paid teachers in America, making just $4800.

“We had a goal to retain quality teachers and attract new teachers,” Voorhies said. “This compensation is something I never could have dreamed of when I started my first-year salary at $4,800.”

Victor Neves has been a fine arts teacher at West Hills Middle School for 27 years. He said that before the raise last year, he was making about two times as much as a newly hired teacher.

“I certainly don’t work twice as hard as first-year teachers,” Neves told City Journals. “I’d say I work about one-tenth as hard as first-year teachers. And because I know what I’m doing, I think I teach better than them — but not twice as well as them.”

Jordan Area Schools were not the only ones to receive a salary increase over the summer. Tooele, Granite and Murray School Districts implemented much needed pay raises. Last year Salt Lake City, Canyons, Park City, Alpine, Nebo and Washington were among those to offer better pay and cost of living increases.

Utah Education Association spokesman Mike Kelley said all districts in the valley worked together to raise starting salaries above $40,000. That starting salary however does not necessarily reach the whole state as those in more rural districts do not have the same resources.

Utah however has been known as having some of the lowest teacher salaries across the nation. According to cheatsheet.com , Utah still ranks at the bottom. Currently listed as the 7th lowest in the country with an average teacher salary of $46,042.