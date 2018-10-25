Jazz star Donovan Mitchell honors U of U athlete Lauren McCluskey Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz dribbles the ball defended by James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets in the first half at Toyota Center on October 24, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz drives to the basket defended by Michael Carter-Williams #1 of the Houston Rockets in the first half at Toyota Center on October 24, 2018, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) [ + - ]

HOUSTON (ABC4 Sports) - Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell honored shooting victim Lauren McCluskey during a game Wednesday night.

McCluskey, 21, a student-athlete at the University of Utah, was shot and killed on campus by a man she previously dated.

On Twitter, Mitchell sent his condolences to McCluskey’s family after the shooting. "This is so sad to hear! My deepest prayers and condolences out to Lauren's family," he wrote.

When Mitchell suited up for the team’s game against the Houston Rockets Wednesday night, he wore his red Adidas with Lauren’s name written on the sides.

Mitchell was widely praised for the gesture. When asked about the gesture during a post-game interview with NBA TV, Mitchell said McCluskey's murder "hit home" for him because he has a little sister. He went on to dedicate the game to Lauren and her family.

"It's just so sad. I have a little sister, and today's world women have to be protected more. I just wanted to dedicate this game to her and her family. I don't know her personally. I don't know her family at all. But just having a little sister, this really hit home to me. My condolences to the school, to the track and field team and obviously to her family," said Mitchell.

The Jazz went on the win the game 100-89.

Earlier Wednesday evening, the University of Utah community gathered for a vigil to mourn McCluskey. Students, faculty, and staff at universities across the state wore red to show their support for the U as it mourns the loss of one of its own.