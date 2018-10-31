Local News

It's Halloweenie time at Dixie State as the Wienermobile rolls into St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) - Halloween, or should we say "Halloweenie" is underway in St. George. 

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled inot town and was the centerpiece of a trick or treating event. Kids got to take a peak inside and have some fun with the crew. 

Also while in Southern Utah, Dixie State University broke the record for the "most wiener whistles played at once". They were able to blow 148 whistles but "Tony Bologna" and Habanero Hayley: think Salt Lake City can break the record when they visit here very soon. 

 

 

