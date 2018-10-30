Hundreds gather for vigil to remember those killed in Pittsburgh synagogue attack Video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4News) - Hundreds, including political and faith leaders in Utah gathered at Chabad Lubavitch for an interfaith vigil to mourn the loss of those killed in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre. Those that spoke reminded people that in the face of dark times kindness is often the light that shines through.

Rabbi Avremi Zippel helped organize the vigil, and said this tragedy has helped unite the Jewish community. He has also been blown away by the response of others in the community

"The response from the non-Jewish community has been remarkable and truly breathtaking," said Rabbi Avremi Zippel.

Utah Governor Gary Herbert was also on hand to speak during the vigil. He talked about his time working in Pittsburg as a missionary, but also his trips to Israel as Governor to meet with leaders.

The Governor denounced bigotry and hatred and said it had no place in America. He said in the face of tragedies like these it's even more important to be good to one another.

"We recognize darkness, no matter how widespread, and how overwhelming it seems to be, can not extinguish the light of even one candle," said Gov. Herbert.

Head Rabbi Benny Zippel compared hatred like this to a vaccine. Noting that once we are exposed to it we realize it's there and do everything we can to fight it. He hoped the silver lining of this tragedy would be an effort to not put up with hate in the world.

"We are God's children, and as we gather here together as we did this evening we are indestructible," said Rabbi Benny Zippel.

An emotional moment of the vigil is when 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Abe Katz lit 11 candles for the victims of the attack.