Humane Society offers $5,000 reward after Utah family's dog killed

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) - The Humane Society of Utah is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for shooting an Ogden family’s dog.

A 5-year-old Husky named Maia was shot and killed on Sunday in the area of Wildrose Way.

The HSU hopes the reward helps Ogden Police Department in obtaining information to identify and charge whoever is responsible for the alleged act of animal cruelty.

On October 28, police said a concerned citizen reported hearing what is believed to have been a single gunshot before finding the wounded Husky dog.

Attempts were made to transport the dog to a veterinary hospital for care, but the animal died before that could happen.

Detectives from Ogden Police Department's Major Crimes Unit are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 801-395-8221 or email detectives@ogdencity.com.