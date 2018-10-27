How your ballot is processed Video

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – More than a quarter-million voters have cast their ballots for the midterm elections. Much of that is thanks to vote by mail.

But how do counties process so many ballots? ABC4 News got a behind the scenes look at the process which is already dealing with huge returns.

When you drop off or mail in your ballot it doesn't sit on a shelf until Election Day, but it immediately starts being possessed and counted.

"We got 9,000 in the mail this morning. So, they go through them very quickly with the agilis machine,” said Sherrie Swensen, Salt Lake County Clerk.

After workers pull the security tab, they're sent through this agilis machine which scans the signature and organizes them into Senate districts for easier tracking. Then workers must go through and see if the signatures match the one on file.

One more time through the machine to sort out ones that need more inspecting and then the envelops are cut open by a different machine, where a worker collects the ballots.

They are then inspected and organized by other workers before going off to the tabulators.

Don't worry no one can see the vote tallies.

"The software won't allow for anything to be seen until election night after 8 p.m.,” said Swensen.

This may seem like a tedious process, but the number of steps is meant to weed out errors and keep track of ballots. Even workers are surprised how well the system works.

"We have everything organized now to where it's running so smoothly I'm actually more surprised at how efficiently more surprised at how we're handling it,” said Stephen Moore Data Analyst.

An expensive machine like this is necessary for a county as large as Salt Lake, but many other small counties still do a lot of things by hand. That's why it's so important to get your ballot in early so they can get a jump on counting them.

Some of these machines cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. But Swensen says even with the cost of the machines and postage vote by mail requires much less labor and is already saving money.



"We figured about $200,000 in the presidential election,” said Swensen.