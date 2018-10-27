How the Trump administration and pro-ACA groups are preparing for open enrollment Video

WASHINGTON (ABC4 News) - People insured by the Affordable Care Act can now see how much they can expect to pay for health insurance in 2019 and open enrollment for insurance begins in less than a week.

“Obamacare” open enrollment begins November first.

But starting now...healthcare.gov is showing users how much they'll pay for coverage in 2019.

"Seeing what options are out there is really the best thing you can do,” said Josh Peck.

Peck is with the pro-Obamacare group "Get America Covered."

He says his advocacy group is having a tougher time informing people about their insurance options.

"There's a lot of distraction with the midterm elections, and so there's just less media coverage of open enrollment,” said Peck.

Peck says the Trump Administration is also spending significantly less money, compared to the Obama years, on sign up awareness campaigns. But the Trump Administration says it's focused on doing all it can to lower premium costs.

Eric Hargan is the Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services.

"The premiums are still very high for a lot of Americans, so we still have a long way to go in reforming this marketplace,” said Hargan.

Hargan says his department has made progress in bringing costs down and has expanded the types of plans consumers can choose from.

But Peck says consumers need to stick with Obamacare, if they want coverage for pre-existing conditions.

"If you see a price that seems too good to be true, off of healthcare.gov, it probably is...it’s probably a scam."

Open enrollment lasts through December 15.