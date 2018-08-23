How the Salt Lake City Arts Council is making the Arts accessible to everyone Video

8/23/2018 - SALT LAKE CITY, Utah(News4Utah) The Salt Lake City Arts Council is committed to creating a vibrant city and making the arts accessible to everyone. and, there's a lot happening this month! Megan Risbon, Arts Events Production Manager, joined Brian Carlson, to talk about what's happening.

First up - today and tomorrow, is the Brown Bag Concert Series featuring the Salt Lake City Rock and Roll Camp for Girls Because women are underrepresented in a majority Salt Lake City's rock bands, some local leaders recognized this event and came together to create more diversity by starting Salt Lake City's Rock n' Roll Camp for Girls. Brown Bag Concert series gives them performance opportunities and more exposure.

Tonight, the Twilight Concert Series continues with Robert DeLong. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Friday is the first ever Buskers Festival on Regent Street, happening from 3-10 p.m.

Mondays in the Park continues at Liberty Park with artists from the Living Traditions Festival. that starts this Monday at 7.

Finch Lane Gallery is featuring Justin Chouinard and Trent Alvey - Aug 10th through Sept 21st

These events are crucial, because they help create a vibrant city, which in turn, creates a stronger economy. They help our local businesses thrive, and it attracts new businesses as well as our brightest young professionals.

For more information on how to volunteer, sponsor or give feedback, visit SaltLakeArts.org.

Schedule

Brown Bag Concert Series featuring SLC Rock and Roll Camp for Girls - Aug 20-24th

Twilight Concert Series with Robert DeLong - Aug 23rd

Salt Lake City Buskers Festival - Aug 24th

Mondays in the Park with artists of Living Traditions Festival - Aug 27th

Finch Lane Gallery featuring Justin Chouinard and Trent Alvey - Aug 10th through Sept 21st