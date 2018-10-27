How secure is the postal system in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - In the wake of possibly explosive packages sent to prominent officials around the country, ABC 4 News is asking what the Postal Service in Utah is doing to keep us safe.

Cesar Sayoc was arrested Friday after at least a dozen possible explosives were sent by mail.

In a statement released to ABC 4 News, US Postal Inspector Team Leader Jared Bingham wrote:

"The U.S. Postal Service has developed a comprehensive approach to protecting the mailsystem by utilizing a targeted strategy of specialized technology, screening protocols and employee training. The Postal Inspection Service has organized response teams nationwide for investigating suspicious parcels through our Dangerous Mail Investigations (DMI) Program. DMI Inspectors are trained to recognize the common characteristics of suspicious mail and are highly proficient in the use of state-of-the-art equipment to include portable X-ray machines. Any reports of suspicious mailings are taken very seriously, as they may impact the safety of postal employees and disrupt the processing of mail. We strive to provide a safe and secure mailsystem, preserve the integrity of the mail, and, most importantly, ensure a safe environment for postal employees, Postal Service customers, and the American public. In order to prevent attempts to compromise the effectiveness of our investigative methods, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service does not comment publicly on our investigative procedures and operational protocols."

