Topic of gun laws to drive voters to the polls Video

WASHINGTON (ABC4 News) - In addition to sparking a conversation about denouncing anti-Semitism, the mass murder at the Pittsburgh synagogue has put gun control in the minds of voters as they go to the polls, according to the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

The gun control advocacy group says voters urgently want change and Democrats hopes that plays to their advantage.

ABC4's Morgan Wright reports the conservative Heritage Foundation agrees that gun control drives voters to the polls. But Heritage says the jury’s still out on where voters stand on gun restrictions—and we’ll know more after Election Day.