Group of juveniles rounded up for questioning after shot fired in West Valley City Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WEST VALLEY CITY (News4Utah) – Seven juveniles were taken into custody after a report of shots fired in West Valley City Thursday afternoon.

West Valley City police officers responded to the area of 3300 West Tess Ave.

Witnesses told police they saw two groups of juveniles around the corner from West Lake Junior High and they seemed to be having some sort of confrontation. Then someone fired a shot.

Officers on scene found a shell casing nearby and obtained the description of a possible suspect vehicle.

The vehicle was eventually located and seven juveniles matching some of the witness accounts were taken into custody for questioning.

Due to the police activity in the area, two Granite School District schools were placed on shelter-in-place protocol.

The protocol was activated at Hillsdale Elementary and West Lake Junior High. School district officials said parents would not be allowed to enter the school until the protocol was lifted.

A short time later, the protocol was lifted, and the students were dismissed for the day.