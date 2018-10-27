GREENbike free ride day

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Saturday is free GREENbike day! SelectHealth and GREENbike teamed up to offer the public free rides all day Saturday October, 27th.

This past June, SelectHealth and GREENbike hosted their first ever free ride day and over 1,000 rides were taken burning over 155,208 calories and offsetting over 3,600 pounds of CO2 in one day.

To date, the GREENbike program has prevented 3.8 million pounds of CO2 from entering the air, removed 4.2 million vehicle miles from local roads, while burning 63 million calories in the process.

Go to any GREENbike station, purchase a 24-hour pass using the promo code "1027" and ride for free!

To find a GREENbike station, download the Bcycle app or go to https://greenbikeslc.org/station-map.

In addition to FREE bike share rides in Salt Lake City, SelectHealth will also be offering the public a chance to ride for free on the respective bike share systems in Park City, St. George and Boise, Idaho.