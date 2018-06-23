Fragrance garden opens at Thanksgiving Point Video

LEHI, Utah (News4Utah) The Fragrance Garden is now open at Thanksgiving Point. All you need to do is show up and smell what’s growing.

doTerra’s Fragrance Garden is now in full bloom, so you can take in the many scents used in the company’s essential oils.

Since most of the plants used in their products come from around the world, this garden givens Utahns a unique opportunity to smell some foreign greenery.

"This garden is pretty spectacular. Everything in it is smelly. And by smelly, I mean really good smells. You can play with the lemon thyme and you can play with other things that smell like pepper. Some of them smell candy-ish, there's lavender, there are all kinds of cool things,” said Josh Berndt, Director of Communications for Thanksgiving Point.

One of their goals is for children to go to the garden, play with the plants and learn a bit about science.

The gardens at Thanksgiving Point are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.thanksgivingpoint.org/experience/ashton-gardens/.