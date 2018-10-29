Four-year-old girl pronounced dead after breathing troubles, police said

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – A four-year-old girl was pronounced dead after she stopped breathing Sunday evening.

Sgt. Crane with Draper City Police Department says calls were made around 4:30 p.m. with reports of a girl who had stopped breathing.

Life Flight was dispatched to the scene, when medics arrived the mother of the child was administering CPR. Medical crews took over administering life saving measures. The child was pronounced dead on scene.

The 4-year-old had been to the doctor earlier Sunday for breathing treatments related to bronchitis, Sgt. Crane says.

This is a developing story. More in information will be shared as it becomes available.