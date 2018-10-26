Former Weber County evidence tech pleads guilty to eating meth

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Candice Follum accepts plea deal in connection to consuming meth when she worked as an evidence tech for Weber County Sheriff's Office (Court Pool: Standard Examiner)

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News)- A former evidence tech for Weber County Sheriff's Office admitted to stealing and eating meth submitted into evidence while working as a technician, according to charging documents.

Candice Follum accepted a plea deal this week for 40 charges--20 for destroying or altering public record and 20 for possession or use of a controlled substance.

"I admit that I would examine court records to determine if the case was closed and then I would select some of those evidence bags to access the contents inside,"court documents stated. She also admits to eating the methamphetamine.

In exchange for her guilty plea to all of the counts, the court recommended Follum to be sentenced to one year in Box Elder County Jail without good time. The first six months of jail she will not be allowed to participate in the work release program. She also agreed to pay nearly $500 in restitution to the Weber County Sheriff's Office for the missing property plus serve a total of 50 hours of community service.

Follum's set to be sentenced on December 18th.