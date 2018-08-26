First ever "Meom Cats and Yoga" event held in Sugar House

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) - The first ever cat yoga was held at the Best Friends Animal Society Sunday morning.

Yoga and cat enthusiasts alike were able to come together for some "Namaste for the Felines" and

relaxation for their humans Sunday morning during the first ever Meom Cat Yoga session held in Sugar House.

No downward dog here, it was only cats and their owners invited to the event.

"Obviously you can't get cats to do yoga but these are our adoptable cats and they're just in there hanging out, getting attention, socializing while people are practicing yoga," said Temma Martin, Best Friends Animal Society. "We know that cats are obviously very mellow, chill and relaxed by nature and so this is an opportunity for the cats to share some of their zen."

Cat yoga has become quite popular in places like New York and Los Angeles. Sunday's first two sessions sold out quickly but Best Friends is planning more. In lieu of a registration fee, participants can donate $10 dollars or a bag of cat food to the shelter.