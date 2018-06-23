Fire officials urge Utahns to be careful ahead of firework season Video

WEST VALLEY, Utah (News4Utah) -- A number of firework restrictions are in place after a hot and dry start to summer.

Fire officials are warning Utahns to be extra careful and pay attention to laws before they go on sale starting Sunday, June 24 and ending July 25.

"All the wildland meteorologists are forecasting above average fire danger through July, through August throughout most of the western United States," said Unified Fire Authority Public Information Officer, Eric Holmes. "That's scary."

Holmes says he and other officials are concerned with a consistent weather pattern of high temperatures, dry air, and wind.

"Ideally we want every citizen to reach out to their own communities, municipalities, cities, make sure they know exactly what the restrictions are," said Holmes.

Class C fireworks can only be discharged in Utah from July 2-5 and July 22-25 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Hours will be extended to midnight on Independence Day and Pioneer Day.

Utah lawmakers passed a fire restrictions bill into law, reducing the number of days fireworks can be discharged in July.

Now, Utahns can discharge fireworks for 8 days instead of 14.

Under the law, local governments can implement firework restrictions in hazardous areas.

The law does not ban aerial firework shows.

Fire officials encourage you to view your city's updated firework restrictions, and take precautions as you or your loved ones discharge fireworks throughout the month of July.