Family of four displaced after house fire in Provo

PROVO, Utah (News4Utah) - A family is displaced after a house fire ripped through the home of a family in Provo early Tuesday morning.

This happened just after 2 a.m. near 75 South and 1000 West, according to authorities. The fire was knocked down within 15 minutes after crews arrived.

No one was injured but Provo fire says the fire caused at least $80,000 worth of damage.

No other nearby homes were affected by the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but investigators say the family was working on remodeling the home.