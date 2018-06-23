Family calls children's healing a ‘miracle' following acid attack Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Coulam Family [ + - ] Video

SMITHFIELD, Utah (News4Utah) – The Cache County family affected when two children had sulfuric acid thrown on them released a statement Friday.

Police said on June 15, Jason Kieth Summers threw sulfuric acid on two young boys.* A probable cause statement said the action was caught on video.

The Coulam brothers were rushed to the hospital, but their family said Friday they returned home and their condition is improving.

The Coulam family released the following statement:

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to family, friends, community members, and all of those who have included our family and especially our sweet little boys in their prayers. We are especially grateful for the law enforcement and fire that responded and the medical staff at Logan Regional Hospital and the University of Utah Burn Center. Both boys are home and doing well. It is a blessing and a miracle that they are healing so quickly. We appreciate the love and support of our family and community as we continue to help our boys heal physically and emotionally."

The family said it was touched by the outpouring of love they have received from family, friends and their community during this difficult time.

Summers remains in police custody.

Editor's note: Earlier reports said there was just one child involved in the incident, but new information released Friday indicted two children were involved.