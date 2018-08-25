Fallen officers honored during annual memorial run in Draper

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DRAPER, Utah (News4Utah) - Several hundred people showed up bright and early Saturday morning to honor the lives of several law enforcement officers lost in the line of duty during the 6th Annual Fallen Officer's Memorial Run.

Every year, five different officers are chosen to be honored during the event. This years 5K, sponsored by Utah Concerns of Police Survivors, was held at Draper Park.

Chad Stone, who coordinated the event said the run is a great opportunity for the community to come out and support law enforcement in Utah.

"Its allows others to show their respect and appreciation to the families and surviving co-workers of those who have been killed in the line of duty," Stone said.

"It means the world to us and the rest of the law enforcement community to see so many come out and support them and what they do every day."

Four of the officers worked in Utah at the time of their deaths and one worked in Whittier, California but his family lives here in Utah.

The officers honored during the event Saturday are Officer Keith Boyer, Whittier Police Department, EOW Feb 20, 2017; Sgt James E. Faraone, SLC Police Department, EOW Sept 18, 2001; Officer Joe D. Adams, Lehi Police Department, EOW Aug 4, 2001; Chief Cecil F. Gurr, Roosevelt City Police Department, EOW July 6,2001 and Officer Michael J. Dunman, SLC Police Department EOW July 17, 2000.

Stone said over 300 people showed up for todays run which is a great turnout for the event.



