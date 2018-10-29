Elderly man missing since Sunday morning in West Valley City found
UPDATE: Monday afternoon police said Havili had been located and is safe.
WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News)- Police in West Valley are asking the public to keep an eye out for an elderly man missing since Sunday morning.
They say 75-year-old Siokatame Havili is in need of medication and is not dressed for cold weather.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red t-shirt, and open-toed flip flops.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.
