Elderly man missing since Sunday morning in West Valley City found

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 12:20 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 03:14 PM MDT

UPDATE: Monday afternoon police said Havili had been located and is safe.

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News)- Police in West Valley are asking the public to keep an eye out for an elderly man missing since Sunday morning.

They say 75-year-old Siokatame Havili is in need of medication and is not dressed for cold weather.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red t-shirt, and open-toed flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.

 

