Elderly man ejected, dies after backing into tree in Ogden

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 10:52 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 10:52 AM MDT

OGDEN (ABC4 News)- An elderly man is dead after crashing into a tree while backing out of a driveway, police said.

Investigators say the 80-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle as he was backing out of the driveway in the 1400 block of 12th Street around 6 p.m. Monday.

The man hit a female relative standing nearby before slamming into a tree. The woman is expected to survive, but police say the man was ejected and later pronounced dead.

