Eatery inside Chinatown Supermarket closed for 31 health-code violations

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (News4Utah) - An eatery inside the Chinatown Supermarket in South Salt Lake was shut down Monday over 31 health-code violations, according to authorities.

The supermarket is located at 3390 South State Street and is still open however the deli located inside the market remains closed. The violations ranged from cleanliness issues to food temperature concerns.

The deli will not re-open until they correct all the following violations: