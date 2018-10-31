Draper 4-year-old who died while being treated for bronchitis remembered for her loving nature

Warren Family Delilah Warren died after suffing from bronchitis and strep throat (photo courtesy: Warren Family)

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Draper four-year-old girl who died Sunday following a visit to the doctor for bronchitis is being remembered for her loving and caring nature.

Delilah Warren stopped breathing and collapsed in her home on Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

Delilah's mother started CPR on her daughter and called 911. Medics arrived and Life Flight was also dispatched to the scene. EMS crews took over administering life saving measures but the little girl was unable to be revived.

Delilah's family said she had come home from school on Friday complaining of a sore throat but otherwise she seemed fine. On Sunday, Delilah's mother took her to the doctor in Draper after she developed a fever, cough and started wheezing.

Doctors started treating Delilah for strep throat and bronchitis and she was placed on antibiotics and started using a nebulizer. They sent Delilah home where she quickly declined and collapsed later that day.

The family is heartbroken with Delilah's passing and in her obituary, described her as their "beautiful ray of sunshine, she brightened everyone’s day with her smile and lit up every room she entered."

"She was a perfect example of goodness and love and she will be missed by all who knew her," the obituary further states.

The family started a GoFundMe for anyone wanting to help Delilah's parents during this incredibly tragic time.

The family would also like to express their gratitude to the paramedics, Life Flight crew, and Draper City Police Department saying they were all "respectful and incredibly kind and compassionate".