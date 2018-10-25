DA clears officer in April 17 shooting during hostage situation

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Reported hostage situation lead to a fatal officer-involved shooting in Magna, April 17, 2018.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Reported hostage situation lead to a fatal officer-involved shooting in Magna, April 17, 2018.

SALT LAKE COUNTY (News4Utah) The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office will not file charges in connection with an April 17th officer-involved shooting.

A Unified Police Department officer shot and killed Lonnie Marcel Bowen in Magna after investigators said he took a woman hostage and threatened to kill her.

That day, officers from UPD and West Valley City Police, responded to the reported hostage situation. Officers found the truck where the call came from and as they approached they saw Bowen holding a knife to a woman’s throat.

Officers said they heard Bowen threaten to kill the woman. The UPD officer approached truck and ordered Bowen to let the woman go, but he did not comply. The officer fired five rounds at Bowen, killing him.

The UPD officer who fired invoked his constitutional right and declined to be interviewed by the DA’s Office about the shooting.

“As such we don’t have his explanation as to why he fired his rifle… Reasonable inferences were drawn based on other evidence we received and carefully reviewed,” said the DA’s Office in a letter to Sheriff Rosie Rivera.

The West Valley City officers involved in the incident both gave their accounts of what happened. Protocol investigators collected interviews from other witnesses, body camera footage, dispatch recordings, and other physical evidence to come to a conclusion.

Based on that information, the DA’s office said it did not intend to file charges because the officer’s use of deadly force was “legally justified.”