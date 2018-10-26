Cougar spotted roaming around Park City neighborhood

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cropped Photo: Eric Kilby / CC BY-SA 2.0 (MGN Online)

PARK CITY (ABC4 News)- Police in Park City are warning people after a mountain lion was spotted around midnight Friday.

The cougar was reportedly roaming the 3100 block of Meadow Drive.

Officials advise those in the area to keep their pets indoors.

If you see the feline, call Park City Police at 435-615-5500 with any sightings.

If You Encounter A Cougar

Stop. Never run from a cougar. Do not approach the cougar.

Maintain eye contact.

Pick up children and pets or keep them very close.

Stand up tall.

Do not crouch or squat.

Make yourself look bigger by raising and waving your arms or jacket above your head.

Talk firmly in a loud voice, back away slowly and leave the area.

Fight back if you are attacked! Protect your head and neck.

If you are aggressive enough the cougar will probably flee.

If you have an encounter with aggressive wildlife, please alert the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR) office near you. If the encounter or sighting occurs after hours or on the weekend, please call your local police department or county sheriff’s office, who can contact a conservation officer to handle the situation. Click here for more information.