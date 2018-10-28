Concepción Chile Temple dedicated by President Russell M. Nelson Church Newsroom Church Newsroom Video

CONCEPCION, Chile (ABC4 Utah) - President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated the Concepción Chile Temple Sunday.

President Nelson, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé; Elder Larry Y. Wilson, executive director of the Temple Department; and other Church leaders participated in the morning exterior cornerstone ceremony and the dedicatory prayer inside the temple to complete the first of three dedicatory sessions of the temple.

The Concepción Chile Temple is the second Temple in Chile and the Church's 160th operating temple in the world. It will serve 122,000 members in southern Chile and parts of Argentina.