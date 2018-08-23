Community meeting planned Thur. night for those near Coal Hollow Fire

UPDATE: 8/23/18: A community meeting will be held in Fairview Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Peterson Dance Hall, 65 State Street in Fairview. Members of the Incident Management Team, Manti-La Sal National Forest personnel and cooperators will provide an update on the status of the Coal Hollow Fire.

Rain moving through the area is helping with the fire fight. Officials say containment is up to 64 percent and the acreage burned remains at 29,912.

UPDATE 8/22/18: The area over the fire received rain yesterday, bringing the containment to 57 percent. The acreage is now at 29,912 acres.

UPDATE 8/21/18: The Coal Hollow Fire remains 47 percent contained and has burned 29,860 acres.

UPDATE 8/20/18: The fire has burned 29,750 acres and is 47% contained. Officials estimate costs at $10.76 million.

UPDATE 8/19/18: Evacuation orders lifted for most of the zones in the Coal Hollow Fire. The fire has grown in size to 29,651 but overnight firefighting efforts helped grow the containment to 44 %.

UPDATE 8/18/18: The Coal Hollow Fire is now at 26,632 acres and 19% contained.

The fire activity increased on Friday, especially in Division X where the fire spotted near the containment line but was held in check by aircraft.

Air resources have greatly assisted firefighters, especially in areas of extremely rough terrain around the Coal Hollow fire. A changing weather pattern over the weekend will bring strong, steady winds from the NW on Saturday which could test containment lines, especially in the southern portions of the fire and where slope and fuels align to carry fire pushed by the winds.

UPDATE 8/16: The fire is at 26,380 acres and 16% contained, officials say

UPDATE 8/15: Highway 6 reopened Tuesday night following a closure due to the Coal Hollow Fire. Fire crews say more than 24,744 acres have burned. It remains at 2 percent containment.

UPDATE 8/14:

Fire officials held a meeting Tuesday to share information with the public about conditions and status of the firefight. If you missed the meeting, you can watch it via the player below.

Another community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork.

SPANISH FORK (News4Utah) - Eight days after lightning ignited the Coal Hollow Fire, more crews are on their way to assist nearly 400 personnel on the fire lines and evacuations are now happening in Diamond Fork Canyon.

As of Sunday morning, the fire has burned 19,600 acres with only four percent containment.

“The conditions here are tough. It’s hot, it’s dry. It’s windy. Some days like today, you can see we get pop-up thunderstorms that happen,” said wildland firefighter Mallorie Barrons.

Josh Higgins, squad boss for the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District said the type of work required of wildfire crews is very physically demanding.

“Our job requires a lot of hiking, a lot of staying awake for long hours working in hot conditions in unfavorable weather conditions. The job most of the time is very, very strenuous,” said Higgins.

He said firefighters can work up to 16 hours a day, sometimes going weeks without bathing.

“You kind of take it for granted and then you come out here and it’s nonexistent. You don’t really have time,” said Higgins.

Barrons said firefighters have to follow strict guidelines because they are at risk for heat stroke, dehydration, and fatigue.

“Water intake is super crucial. We’re drinking lots of water everyday. We’re eating 7,000 calories a day just to keep up metabolism-wise with the amount of hiking and work that we do out here,” said Barrons.

Through the rough conditions, Higgins said what makes the job worthwhile is knowing the lives and homes they’re saving.

“You have a positive impact on people with this job so you feel good at the end of the day,” said Higgins.

Evacuation and pre-evacuation orders are still in place for several areas in the fire vicinity.

Officials said due to the Coal Hollow Fire reaching Highway 6, Utah Highway Patrol has closed it at Thistle where the junction of Highway 89 is.

Highway 6 is also closed near the rest stop by Tucker. Drivers are being redirected to Price.

Evacuations have been ordered for all of Diamond Fork up to Springville Crossing and east to sheep creek road.