Clearfield Police looking for suspect in theft of firearms Clearfield Police Dept Video

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4 Utah) - Police in Clearfield are hoping the public can help identify a suspect wanted in connection to the theft of firearms.

In a post in the Clearfield Police Facebook Page, authorities said the theft occurred last week and this person is the 4th individual they believe is involved, but further details of the case were not made public.

Police are asking if anyone recognized him please call the Clearfield Police Department, 801-525-2806.