Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donates $1.5 million to Red Cross

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah)- Volunteers and staff at the American Red Cross work to provide relief and support to those in crisis each day.

They roll up their sleeves and donate time, money and blood and learn or teach life-saving skills so communities can be better prepared when the need arises, but they can't do it alone and rely heavily on donations.

On Friday, leaders from the Red Cross and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints came announced a partnership.

“The partnership among the American Red Cross and the Church spans nearly a century since working together on humanitarian relief efforts during World War I,” said Bishop Dean M. Davies of the Church’s Presiding Bishopric at the American Red Cross Utah Nevada Regional Headquarters in Salt Lake City.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bishop Dean M. Davies, left, and American Red Cross senior vice president of disaster cycle services Harvey Johnson shake hands after signing a new memorandum of understanding.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bishop Dean M. Davies, left, and American Red Cross senior vice president of disaster cycle services Harvey Johnson shake hands after signing a new memorandum of understanding.

“We recognize and appreciate the skill and expertise the Red Cross organization and their people bring to bear when people need it most and are pleased to join hands with them in reaching out to those in need.”

In addition to the partnership, Church leaders announced a donation of $1.5 million to the American Red Cross to buy 10 new Emergency Response Vehicles.

They are a critical part of Red Cross disaster relief operations most recently deployed following Hurricanes Florence and Michael in the southeastern region of the United States.

The iconic branded vehicles deliver more than just food and relief supplies, they also deliver hope, often arriving as one of the first signs of relief in hard-hit areas.

“The mission of the American Red Cross cannot be fulfilled without consistent and generous partners. We are grateful for the continued collaboration with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints to make a difference in the communities we serve,” Said Heidi Ruster Chief Executive Officer/Utah and Nevada Region.

For more on the Red Cross and the services, they provide visit www.redcross.org.