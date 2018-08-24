Charges dropped; Briggs resigns as Real Monarchs coach Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Real Salt Lake Monarchs [ + - ]

UPDATE: 8/23/18-- Prosecutors dropped the domestic violence charges filed against Mark Briggs, the head coach for the Real Monarchs.

Later in the evening, Real Salt Lake announced Briggs resigned from his role with the team.

"We thank him for his service to our Club and wish him well," said RSL in a statement.

Former RSL defender Jamison Olave, an assistant with the Monarchs since February 2017, has served as the USL side’s interim head coach recently and will remain as the interim head coach through the remainder of the season.



[Previous report]

DRAPER (News4Utah)- The head coach of a Utah minor league soccer team has been charged with assaulting his girlfriend, police confirmed Tuesday.

The incident reportedly occurred in August 2017.

Prosecutors for the City of Draper filed charges on May 23rd against 36-year-old Mark Briggs. Briggs is the head coach of the Real Monarchs, a team that plays in the United Soccer League and is affiliated with Real Salt Lake. Briggs was charged with two counts of domestic violence assault, one count of domestic violence in the presence of a child, and one count of attempted tampering of a witness.

The details behind the case have not been released.

The Real Monarchs, released the following statement response to reports of criminal charges against Briggs:

“Real Salt Lake will remain in close communication with local authorities and MLS / USL offices throughout this investigation. The Club will not have further comment on this matter until the conclusion of our investigation, at which time additional and further disciplinary action may or may not be taken.”

Briggs is suspended – effective immediately – from his coaching duties, beginning with tonight’s [Tuesday night's] Monarchs home game against Sacramento Republic FC, and will be placed on administrative leave until further notice."

He is scheduled to appear in court June 12th. News4Utah spoke with the alleged victim who didn't want to be identified.

"I am devastated, sad and confused," the woman said. "It's very difficult and I am scared for my children."

She said Briggs gave her $60,000 to keep her from filing a police report. The woman said Briggs got the money from Real Salt Lake.

"But they (Real Salt Lake) didn't know what the money was going for," she said. "They had no idea."

She said the two incidents were too serious and that's what drove her to file a report with police.

"I felt like you know, I mean, I had no control over my life anymore," the woman said.

Greg Skordas, who is representing Briggs, says he was surprised at the charges, since the Salt Lake County District Attorney also screened the case and declined to file charges.

“There was no assault — there was no criminal conduct, there was nothing here that warranted the charges that were filed," said Skordas.

“They share a child — there has been some difficulties between the two of them resolving how that custody, child support and things have gone — those difficulties have escalated now to these criminal charges," added Skordas.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous, domestic situation there is free and confidential help. Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or at udvc.org or SVSUtah.org. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.