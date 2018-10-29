Carbon County residents evacuated after gas leak

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WELLINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Wellington are evacuating residences as crews work to fix a gas leak Sunday night.

The Red Cross has been dispatched to Wellington at the request of Carbon County Emergency Mgt, they will set up an evacuation center for up to 200 residents. The center will be set up at the Wellington Stake Center located at 900 East Main.

Authorities say the leak is near 600 East Main. Those effected have been notified and Dominion Energy is working to locate the problem.

Evacuations are expected to remain in effect for approximately 18-24 hours.

Crews are working to located and fix the leak. More information will be shared as it becomes available.