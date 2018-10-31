Local News

Alpine School District bus driver cited after crash

By:

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 08:30 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 10:58 AM MDT

OREM (ABC4 News)-The driver of an Alpine School District school bus was cited Wednesday morning for failing to yield.

Police say the school bus driver was headed south on State Street when they turned in front of a car headed northbound near 1200 North. The car clipped the right back tire of the bus, investigators said.

There were a handful of students on the bus at the time, but school district officials said none of them were injured.

The driver of the other car was also cited for not having insurance.

 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected