Alpine School District bus driver cited after crash

OREM (ABC4 News)-The driver of an Alpine School District school bus was cited Wednesday morning for failing to yield.

Police say the school bus driver was headed south on State Street when they turned in front of a car headed northbound near 1200 North. The car clipped the right back tire of the bus, investigators said.

There were a handful of students on the bus at the time, but school district officials said none of them were injured.

The driver of the other car was also cited for not having insurance.