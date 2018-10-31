Alpine School District bus driver cited after crash
OREM (ABC4 News)-The driver of an Alpine School District school bus was cited Wednesday morning for failing to yield.
Police say the school bus driver was headed south on State Street when they turned in front of a car headed northbound near 1200 North. The car clipped the right back tire of the bus, investigators said.
There were a handful of students on the bus at the time, but school district officials said none of them were injured.
The driver of the other car was also cited for not having insurance.
More Stories
-
PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) - A South Jordan man was sentenced last…
-
LEHI (ABC4 News)- Big news for drivers in Lehi--a new…
-
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) - A South Ogden man has been arrested…