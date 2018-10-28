Candlelight Vigil held for U of U student Lauren McCluskey

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) A candlelight vigil was held Friday night for Lauren McCluskey, the University of Utah student athlete who was shot and killed Monday night on campus.

The University and the group "It's on Us Utah" hosted last night's vigil.

Lauren was murdered by an ex-boyfriend named Melvin Rowland who was apparently waiting for her outside her dormitory.

Organizers say it is a tragic case of domestic violence and "It's on Us" to make sure nothing like this happens again.

"It's on Us is proud to host this vigil with help from Lauren's friends. As former Vice President Joe Biden said to me in a conference call this week, we can do this," said one student during the vigil. "We can change the culture. You have the power to end sexual, domestic, dating and interpersonal violence in one generation."

Organizers had planned this event to raise awareness of domestic violence before Lauren's death. They had no idea they would be remembering one of their fellow students as well.

Lauren's family also released her obituary Saturday, her funeral is planned for November 11 in Pullman, Washington.

RESOURCES AVAILABLE

There are a number of campus resources to support students, staff and faculty, with both group and individual counseling services available.

For students:

For employees:

The University of Utah's Center for Student Wellness Victim-Survivor Advocates provide services, resources, and support (including safety planning) to members of the campus community who have experienced or are experiencing domestic violence or other forms of interpersonal violence. The U's Victim-Survivor advocates can be reached at 801-581-7779.