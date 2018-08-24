Bank robbery suspect passed note demanding cash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) – Police said a man entered a Zions Bank Thursday with a note demanding the teller give him money.

The robbery occurred at the Zions Bank branch on 701 East 400 South. After the man presented the teller with the note, police said he left with an unknown amount of money.

A photo of the suspect was quickly shared with police in the area. Authorities say UTA Police were able to locate the suspect on a TRAX train and watched as he went into a business in the area of 800 W. North Temple.

Officers responded and took the man into custody. The suspect was later identified as 23-year-old Primitivo Brown. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for robbery.