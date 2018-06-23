Local News

Bake sale rakes in cash for undocumented families facing separation

Posted: Jun 22, 2018 09:16 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2018 09:24 PM MDT

WEST VALLEY CITY (News4Utah) - Three businesses joined forces Friday to raise money for families separated at the border.

It’s a bake sale for legal aid and it was pretty successful raising more than $14,000.  

"Well you should cry because this is what Salt Lake is about this is what America is about, it's about what you guys can do to help anybody that needs it and I’m so proud.”

Fillings & Emulsions in West Valley City was joined by Gourmandise and La Cubana food trucks to give out their tasty treats.

The chefs were overwhelmed by the community’s generosity.

