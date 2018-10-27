Arson suspected as firefighters extinguish small fires near Capitol Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Law enforcement officers search the bushes after multiple grass fires started in Memory Grove area east of the Utah Capitol Friday, October 26, 2018. [ + - ] Video

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) Salt Lake City Fire Department was dispatched to an individual starting multiple small fires near the Utah State Capitol Friday night.

When firefighters arrived, they found a handful of small fires in the Memory Grove area. Due to the size and cool temperatures, crews were able to put out the fires quickly as they arrived.

No structural damage was reported.

Fire officials said they received multiple calls of a male individual walking northbound on East Capitol throwing some type of incendiary device from the road into the grass, but investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire.

"Even weeks ago, we would be even more concerned than we are tonight just due to the dry weather we've had and even though conditions are in our favor tonight, we do warn the public still about making every precaution to not light this gas on fire," Captain Adam Archuleta, Salt Lake City Fire Public Information Officer.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.