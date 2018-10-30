Anonymous street artist fixes basketball hoop for kids in Midvale neighborhood

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News)- An anonymous street artist helped out kids in a Midvale neighborhood in a big way, all because he wanted the kids to have a good time shooting hoops.

"They had no net. The rim was falling off and I saw some kids playing and realized I have the ability to help," he told ABC4 News.

He took the hoop from drab to fab and says he hopes the kids enjoy the upgrade.