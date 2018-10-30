Local News

Anonymous street artist fixes basketball hoop for kids in Midvale neighborhood

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 02:54 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 02:54 PM MDT

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News)- An anonymous street artist helped out kids in a Midvale neighborhood in a big way, all because he wanted the kids to have a good time shooting hoops.

"They had no net. The rim was falling off and I saw some kids playing and realized I have the ability to help," he told ABC4 News.

He took the hoop from drab to fab and says he hopes the kids enjoy the upgrade.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected