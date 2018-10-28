Annual Monster Mash held in downtown Salt Lake City Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) - The annual Monster Mash was held in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday afternoon.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department used a ladder truck to drop pumpkins at the Monster Block Party at the Gallivan Center. The family event was free and featured trick or treat booths, crafts and a costume contest. There was also a performance by a spooky band of pirates but everyone really the explosive show put on by the Smashing Pumpkins.

"It's definitely a different experience, said Gracelynn Scott Boehme. "You don't see a fire truck dropping pumpkins every day. It's cool. It's been a really fun day so far."

Gracelynn who was dressed as Cruella De Ville, along with her sisters dressed as Jack Skellington and Maleficent won all their different age divisions in the contest.

ABC4 is a media sponsor of the annual event.