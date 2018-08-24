Police: Officer assaulted after confrontation about camping

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) – A woman was taken into custody after police said she started a fight with an officer over camping.

Salt Lake City police said an officer approached a woman to speak with her about camping at 1000 West South Temple.

That's when they say the woman began to fight with the officer and was taken into custody. Authorities discovered the woman had current warrants out for her arrest.

Amour Buk, 24, into jail for assault on a police officer, interfering and warrants.