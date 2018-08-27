American Fork Catholic Pastor facing sexual misconduct allegations

The Diocese of Salt Lake City Father David R. Gaeta photo courtesy The Diocese of Salt Lake City

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (News4utah) - The Diocese of Salt Lake City placed an American Fork pastor on leave after receiving allegations of sexual misconduct involving minors.

In a statement issued by the Diocese, Father David R. Gaeta was placed on administrative leave Friday while they investigate the allegations against the pastor.

"We regret to inform you that the Diocese of Salt Lake City received allegations of sexual misconduct against Father David R. Gaeta which involved minors. Father Gaeta is the Pastor at Saint Peter Catholic Church in American Fork, Utah," said the statement. "He was ordained for the Diocese of Salt Lake City in 1980. He has been placed on administrative leave effective Friday, August 24, 2018, pending the outcome of the investigation by the Diocese. This matter has been reported to law enforcement, and we will cooperate with law enforcement in its investigation. If you have any information or concerns, please call Sandy Growe, Victims Assistance Coordinator, at 801-328-8641. Please continue to pray for all those impacted by this matter."

The allegations stem from his time in Ogden during the 80s. Gaeta denies the allegations.

Gaeta has been removed from services pending the outcome of the investigation.

This is a developing story.