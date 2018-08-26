Active two-alarm fire threatening structures
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) – A working two-alarm fire is burning near 4400 West 750 South Salt Lake City Fire Department confirms.
Officials say the cause of the fire in unknown. The fire is burning near structures with fire crews on scene working to contain it.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story, information will she shared as it becomes available.
More Stories
-
COMMERCE CITY, Col. (ABC4 Sports) - Jefferson Savarino scored…
-
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) – Salt Lake City Police say a man…
-
LEHI, Utah (News4Utah) - Utah Valley Fine Arts Council and Utah…
Trending Stories
Latest News
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.