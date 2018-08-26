Local News

Active two-alarm fire threatening structures

By:

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 06:32 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 06:32 PM MDT

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) – A working two-alarm fire is burning near 4400 West 750 South Salt Lake City Fire Department confirms.

Officials say the cause of the fire in unknown. The fire is burning near structures with fire crews on scene working to contain it. 

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, information will she shared as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected