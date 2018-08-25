‘Active shooter' alarm accidentally triggered at SLC business

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) – A Salt Lake City business was evacuated Friday afternoon after the company’s “active shooter” alarm was triggered.

Police said an employee “accidentally” triggered the alarm at a business in the area of 600 North 5600 West. The way the alarm works is it notifies the employees in the building of a possible active shooter. The employees inside the business then called the police.

Salt Lake City Police Detective Greg Wilking said most of the employees were quite calm during the situation.

“They train for these drills as well,” said Wilking.