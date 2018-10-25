8-year-old hit by vehicle near elementary school in Layton

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) - An 8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street near an elementary school in Layton Thursday morning.

According to Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman, the boy was riding with his aunt who had pulled over near Lincoln Elementary at 1920 N Alder Street at about 8:45 a.m.

The boy got out and ran around the front of the woman's car and right into oncoming traffic.

Lyman said the driver of a Hummer vehicle did not see the boy, who was not in a crosswalk, and hit him.

The boy was transported by ground ambulance to Davis County Hospital where he was to be flown to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Lyman said the boy suffered injuries to his lower extremities but is expected to survive.

A few hours after the incident police said his condition is better than first suspected. He has a broken bone and some road rash, but is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the boy stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.