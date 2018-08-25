Local News

4-year-old ejected in I-215 rollover, mother arrested for possible DUI

4-year-old ejected from vehicle

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 06:18 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 07:23 AM MDT

MIDVALE, Utah (News4Utah) - Woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash in Midvale Friday.

It happened around 8:30 a.m.

Utah Highway Patrol said the vehicle was traveling westbound on Interstate 215 near 900 East when for some unknown reason it left the roadway to the right and overturned.

A 4-year-old girl was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released later in the day.

Troopers arrested the female driver on charges of DUI.

 

 

