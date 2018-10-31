3 people transported to the hospital after head-on collision in Roy, Utah

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROY, Utah (ABC4News) - Three people were transported to the hospital after a head-on car crash in Roy Tuesday evening.

The accident happened near 4450 South and 1900 West at about 8:30 p.m. when an SUV drifted into the south bound lanes and collided head-on with a pick up truck, according to officials.

There were two people in the pickup truck and one person in the SUV, all of whom were transported to the hospital, according to Roy City police PIO Sgt. Matthew Gwynn.

Gwynn said the driver of the SUV is in critical condition but the condition of the other two are unknown at this point.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will provide more details as they become available.