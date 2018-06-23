3 people critically injured in Bangerter Highway crash

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (News4Utah) - Three people were critically injured in a crash on Bangerter Highway early Saturday morning.

According to Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray, the crash happened at about 2 a.m. when the driver of a Chrysler passenger car ran a red light while headed eastbound on 5400 and crashed into another vehicle with two occupants traveling southbound on Bangerter Highway.

The two in the Chrysler, a 39-year-old female driver and a 41-year-old male passenger, had to be extricated from the vehicle and are in extremely critical condition. The passenger in the car that was hit, a 22-yer-old female is also in critical condition. All three were transported to area hospitals. The driver of the car hit received minor injuries.

It is not clear at this time why the driver of the Chrysler ran a red light but Gray said this is an ongoing investigation.

An update will be provided once more information becomes available.