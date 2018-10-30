2 people hit by car in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN (ABC4 News)- Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after police say they were struck by a vehicle.
It happened at 7500 South 2700 West around 7 a.m.
One of the people hit was 13. They are expected to survive, dispatch said. The age and condition of the other person is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
