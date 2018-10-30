Local News

2 people hit by car in West Jordan

By:

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 08:04 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 08:04 AM MDT

WEST JORDAN (ABC4 News)- Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after police say they were struck by a vehicle.

It happened at 7500 South 2700 West around 7 a.m.

One of the people hit was 13. They are expected to survive, dispatch said. The age and condition of the other person is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

